Coronavirus influences the sale of smartphones in China in 1Q 2020

The coronavirus outbreak takes human prisoners. A new report says that coronavirus will affect the sale of smartphones in China in 1Q 2020.

Coronavirus influences sales of smartphones in China in 1Q 2020

According to industry sources, the outbreak of coronavirus will cause a sharp drop in sales of smartphones in China in the first quarter of 2020. Imports of smartphones in China will fall by 9% in the same quarter. Imports could fall even more if the corona virus outbreak got out of hand last February 2020. The Chinese processor chip maker MediaTek says that sales will fall by 15%. Foundry company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) does not intend to revise its figures for the first quarter.

Coronavirus: how this affects sales

An important question in the report is the question: “how will coronavirus affect sales in China?” The answer is that smartphones are touched, seen in stores, held, and so on.

Customers communicate with smartphone screens when they are looking for a new phone. The tactile nature of telephone interaction is the direct way in which corona virus spreads from person to person.

When you consider that the corona virus is spreading in China, with hundreds now ill, it makes sense to stay away from public places where many people gather.

In other words, the coronavirus outbreak has a direct influence on the presence in the store. Few customers will want to visit stores and touch phones in the light of a communicable disease.

Consider online retailers such as Amazon and eBay who sell Chinese smartphones to the international market. Few international customers want to buy smartphones from China in the light of the corona virus.

The risk of getting a corona virus is too great to take the risk on a smartphone from the outbreak country. Even in the US, hundreds of thousands of miles away from Beijing, there are now 12 confirmed cases of corona virus.

Coronavirus is already affecting international conferences such as MWC 2020

Coronavirus will not only influence the sale of smartphones in China and international import, but also technical conferences. Take Mobile World Congress 2020, for example. It is the first international conference of the new year, but Chinese OEMs are canceling their press conferences.

LG says it’s not coming to MWC to protect its employees. ZTE cancels its press conference, although it says it will still have a stand at MWC. ZTE says it will clean up its stand and products every day to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With the corona virus outbreak and its spread potential at a global conference such as MWC, it is a miracle that the international conference itself is still ongoing for this month.

The coronavirus started in Wuhan last month. Dr. Li Wenliang was the doctor who first reported the unusual virus outbreak in a chat room. He was brought in by doctors and the police and was forced to sign a statement declaring his claim to be nothing but a rumor.

Wenliang died on Friday and became one of more than 600 victims who died of the disease since the outbreak began.