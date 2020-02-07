Coronavirus: following virus evacuees on their way to Darwin

The next series of Wuhan coronavirus evacuees will be quarantined in an old mining camp near Darwin, while five more Australians have contracted the virus on a cruise ship stranded in Japan.

A second flight is on its way to get Australians from China, but with Christmas Island unable to house a few hundred evacuees, they are sent to the Manigurr-ma Village in Howard Springs, 30 km from Darwin.

The Qantas plane left for Hong Kong on Friday afternoon, where it will stop before continuing on to Wuhan, the Chinese city in the middle of the outbreak.

The flight is expected to arrive in Darwin on Saturday, according to a joint statement from Interior Minister Peter Dutton, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Brendan Murphy, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer.

Passengers are assessed on arrival and anyone who feels ill is taken directly to the hospital where they are placed in quarantine, the statement said on Friday.

The evacuees will be brought to Howard Springs after the government was told that the Christmas Island detention center, which currently houses about 270 evacuees, could not properly separate the next group.

Professor Murphy said that those staying at the Howard Springs facility were unlikely to become contagious and that their health would be closely monitored.

“It is important that people in and around Howard Springs know that the new corona virus can only be transmitted through close contact with an infectious person and cannot be spread through the air,” he said.

“The health and safety of the Howard Springs community is of the utmost importance and I am confident that the security measures and public health measures taken will prevent any risk to the health of the community.”

Meanwhile, fear is growing among about 200 Australians forced into quarantine as the virus continues to spread on their cruise ship docked in Yokohama in Japan.

Five Australians belong to another 41 people aboard the Diamond Princess to test positive for the virus, bringing the total to 61 cases.

“A number of additional cases have been confirmed among Australians on that ship, which is in Japan, and they are receiving consular support,” Morrison said in Townsville.

They were transferred to medical facilities in Japan, along with two other Australian passengers who were previously confirmed to have the virus.

Approximately 3700 people stay on the ship and are in quarantine for two weeks, with a further 171 tests on passengers pending.

Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister Peter Dutton said there were no plans to evacuate Australians from the ship.

“No. It is clear that the Japanese authorities have an advanced health system, they are dealing with a very difficult situation,” he told the Nine Network.

Morrison said that cruise ships would not be denied entry to Australia.

Dutton also revealed that people were still traveling from Australia to China in spite of official travel advice.

“Frankly, those people put themselves in a difficult situation,” Dutton said.

“You cannot guarantee their return, especially if China closes its borders.”

Morrison has warned people not to take any further evacuation flights, either from Wuhan or from China.

More Australian evacuees landed on Christmas Island on Thursday after they flew out of Wuhan, the origin of the contagious outbreak in Hubei province in central China.

The virus killed 638 people and infected more than 31,000 people.

There are now 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia.

.