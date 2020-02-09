Coronavirus ensures that R&A postpones the Asia-Pacific women’s championship for women

Fears of the expanding coronavirus have led officials with another major golf tournament to change their plans.

The Saturday R&A announced that the Women’s Asia-Pacific Championship, scheduled for February 12-15 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand, will be postponed.

“The decision was made amid serious concerns about the safety of players and officials traveling during the current coronavirus outbreak,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers in a press release. “Our top priority is to ensure their safety and the advice we have received in the last 24 hours is that we should not ask them to travel at this time.”

Instead of a full delay for the year, however, the R&A is hopefully able to postpone the event later this year.

This news came shortly after the LPGA announced it was canceling its event on the Chinese island of Hainan in March. Interestingly, the LPGA has a touring event, the Honda LPGA Thailand, that will be played at Siam Country Club within two weeks and that stays on schedule.

The PGA Tour-China series has also postponed a qualifying match in Indonesia with a possible delay for the regular season.

The coronavirus reportedly killed more than 700 lives with more than 34,000 reported cases in China.

.