Coronavirus crisis: cruise ship Cunard Queen Mary 2 to turn to Fremantle about concerns about coronavirus

A cruise ship expected to arrive in Singapore next week has been diverted to Fremantle due to concerns about the corona virus.

The Queen Mary 2, currently in Phuket, Thailand, is scheduled to travel directly to WA for the next nine days and arrive in Fremantle Port on February 18.

It comes when cruise operator Cunard blames the change in route for the fast-growing travel restrictions in the midst of the global coronavirus crisis.

The luxury cruise ship was originally expected to dock in Singapore, Saigon, Nha Trang and Hong Kong.

Instead, it will start an Australian itinerary as soon as it arrives in WA, with passengers deemed to be aboard the ship in Singapore able to follow the journey in Fremantle at the cost of the cruise operator.

Other passengers will have their cruise trip canceled free of charge by Cunard.

A cruise operator statement said the Queen Mary 2 would be disinfected and passengers and crew screened prior to boarding.

People who have been in contact with someone who may have had the corona virus, as well as those who have traveled through mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong, are not allowed to board.

“Although the risk for our guests and crew is low, the coronavirus situation is dynamic and evolving,” it said.

Hundreds of Australians are currently trapped in quarantined Westerdam to the west of Japan, the World Dream in Hong Kong and the Diamond Princess near Tokyo.

