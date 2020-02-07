Corona virus slows quest production, AAA PSVR Studio closes & more!

It’s a wonderful day in the metaverse, aren’t you our neighbor in the VRecap? Let’s see what’s going on with Oculus Quest, what new versions are out every week, and how the corona virus affects VR!

We may have just unveiled our weekend movie plans. Anyway! Welcome back to your weekly summary of virtual headlines. This week brought with it a few stories, some of which are pretty uplifting, but some that are not so happy.

Let’s start with Oculus Quest. The VR standalone from Facebook, which has just received an update and offers extended hand tracking functions. Do you think that’s reason enough to finally buy a quest? Well, I have bad news. It is out of print in North America until March. In addition, Facebook believes that the corona virus will further affect production. So it can take a while for someone to arrive at your front door.

Next we talk about Sony’s latest shuttering of the young Manchester studio. The team was founded in 2015 for PSVR games, but hadn’t even released its first project when the company announced the closure this week. What does that say for the much-rumored PSVR 2?

Finally there is a new headset to discuss! Click the video above to take a look at Lynx-R1, a standalone pass-through AR device. Do you think it’s cool? How about $ 1,500 worth of cool? Because that costs it.

Okay, on releases, and this week there are two content drops. First up is Pistol Whip, who has just added her latest free tier. There is also an update for the Oculus Quest modification of Half-Life that allows you to play the Opposing Force expansion!

It’s finally time for our competition! This week we’re giving you the chance to win the obscure rift horror game Happy Puppets. Would you like to have a chance to win? Then jump on our shimmer in this post.

GIVEAWAY: Win a free copy of Hello Puppets on Oculus Rift!

There were many juicy stories this week. Here are just a few that didn’t make it into VRecap:

Okay, it’s time to get out of here. We meet next week! Find out about past episodes here.