Corona virus nightmare for global technology

When Chinese manufacturers start operating the factories again on Monday, no one knows exactly when they will be in full swing again – or what chaos could result.

Techconn, led by Foxconn and manufacturing the majority of the world’s iPhones in Zhengzhou just a few hundred kilometers from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, had started preparing investors for the potential chaos when hundreds of thousands made their way back to the factories ,

Apple Inc.’s key partner warned investors of the daunting task of securing enough workers despite widespread transport blockages, the quarantine of thousands, and the “nightmare” of an on-campus epidemic that could bring production to a standstill.

That worked out last week unprecedented Step warning workers to stay away from Shenzhen headquarters until further notice inspectors Bloomberg News reported that it is reviewing its containment procedures.

“How we can ensure that there are no infections on our campus will be a top priority. Bringing a lot of people together and infecting one of them will be a nightmare,” said Alex Yang, Foxconn Investor Relations chief Investor Relations Call on a Thursday after receiving a recording from Bloomberg News. “We’re working hard to ensure that the likelihood of on-site infection is zero, although this is challenging.”

The deadly virus has highlighted China’s increasingly central role in the global production of clothing, chemicals, automobiles and technology. Almost every major consumer electronics product is manufactured in China, from iPhones and game consoles to half of the world’s liquid crystal displays or LCD screens.

The contagion has closed all over China a week longer than expected after the New Year break – a disturbance that could get worse if rolling quarantines and floating rail and air links prevent the return of millions of workers to the heart of electronics assembly.

If they do it again, untold numbers will be quarantined for up to two weeks – a sequester of unknown proportions. In the worst case, disruptions in Chinese plants can lead to parts of the supply chain being frozen due to cascading bottlenecks.

Influential supply chain analyst Kuo Ming-chi from TF International estimates Foxconn’s main iPhone manufacturing base will not resume work until next week – at 40% to 60% capacity. Citigroup estimates that only 30% of China’s total semiconductor workforce is expected to return to work on February 11.

Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday that it was working with local governments to prepare the return of employees without details.

Shenzhen’s Longhua district said in a WeChat post Office It helped the Taiwanese company refine their plans. “In order to protect everyone’s health and safety and to comply with government anti-virus measures, we strongly advise you not to return to Shenzhen,” Foxconn wrote on February 5 in a text message to employees in the southern city. “As for the happy reunion in Shenzhen, please wait for more information.”

