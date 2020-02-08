Corona virus: Latest developments worldwide

Death toll at 722

According to official figures, 34 546 people are infected on the Chinese mainland, of whom 722 have died. There have been 86 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day jump to date.

The first foreign victim died on Thursday – a US citizen in Wuhan.

Outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, more than 320 cases of the virus have been confirmed in almost 30 countries. According to the authorities, five new cases have been confirmed in France.

Missing link: a pangolin?

Chinese researchers studying how the virus spreads say that the endangered pangolin, also known as a scaly anteater, could be the “missing link” between bats and humans.

After testing more than 1,000 wild animal samples, scientists have found that the genome sequences of viruses in pangolines are 99% identical to those of coronavirus patients.

mask defect

The head of the World Health Organization warns that the world is running out of masks and other protective equipment against the corona virus.

Foxconn, the world’s largest manufacturer of custom electronics, announces that its Shenzhen facility will manufacture Apple face masks as well as surgical products.

International jitter

Washington offers up to $ 100 million to fight the virus in China and other affected countries. President Donald Trump praises China’s response as “very professional”.

The Swedish telecommunications equipment supplier Ericsson says he will skip a major mobile communications fair that will take place later in February because “the health and safety of employees and customers cannot be guaranteed”.

It is the second major company to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona – the largest annual event in the mobile phone industry – after the South Korean company LG has already announced that it will not be present.

Several Chinese groups, such as ZTE and Huawei, say they will take precautions and limit their presence at the event.

Hong Kong quarantine

Hong Kong begins enforcing a mandatory two-week quarantine for people arriving from mainland China with up to six months’ imprisonment for those who violate the isolation period. The city has 26 confirmed cases.

The cruise industry is tightening admission requirements for passengers and crew members who have traveled to Hong Kong and Macau in the past fortnight and only traveled from mainland China.

