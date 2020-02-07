Corona virus can delay PS5 and Xbox Series X delays

As the deadly virus spreads worldwide and the death toll increases, analysts believe that coronavirus could cause Sony and Microsoft to push back their upcoming consoles.

The launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X is slated for later this year, although Business Insider believes the unpredictable outbreak could result in production being delayed until things are hopefully brought under control. If so, we may not see them in 2020.

Almost 90% of console hardware is made in China. Analysts believe the virus could lead to production delays, which adversely affects the planned release dates for both consoles. It is certainly plausible and would disappear from the country’s console if the situation does not improve.

Nintendo and Apple have already warned of a potential shortage of Switch and iPhone inventories, both of which are also manufactured in China. “If (company) downtimes exceed about a month, the schedules are delayed. New consoles could also suffer from supply problems before the planned market launches in autumn 2020, ”explains The Jefferies Group.

An upcoming port from The Outer Worlds to Nintendo Switch has also been delayed as Virtuos Studios, the company behind the project, operates from China. Now it will start in April, although a specific date remains unconfirmed due to the unpredictability of everything.

Aside from some features and a few confirmed games, the details of the PS5 and Xbox Series X remain unclear. Important insights are expected from both companies in the coming months. We have not yet received any information about prices, launch games, and exact hardware specifications.

We hope there will be no delays for the shiny new consoles, although we would choose Chinese civilians to prioritize their own safety and cut production back if that is the only option. Time will tell, but we are keeping our fingers crossed for now.

