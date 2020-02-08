Consumer credit will change in 2020 with wireless smart devices

The rise of the smartphone offers NBFCs an attractive opportunity to accept it as virtual security

At a time when banks are tightening their lending standards due to rising non-performing assets (NPA), consumers are constantly looking for alternative ways to borrow. Therefore, non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) are your first choice. Just like banks, NBFCs rely on the creditworthiness of their customers when assessing their customers’ loan applications.

However, this becomes a challenge when it comes to serving the applications of new customers who have no credit history in the past. While these applicants represent a lucrative segment, the business risk could be much higher without historical data.

It is therefore important that NBFCs are disrupted while the entire value chain for this segment remains intact. This can be achieved through the use of sophisticated technology that enables them to remotely monitor and control the secured assets. Given the importance that smartphones attach to today, it makes sense to offer security for new customers. The proliferation of cheap internet services allows lenders to get customer approval to connect to their smartphones, access data relevant to service improvement, and remotely control the device when needed.

More importantly, all of this should be done without changing the customer journey or the processes set by the NBFC in retail or elsewhere. With wireless device security, the lender can virtually register the device as an asset without disrupting the customer journey or processes. The technology enables lenders to innovate and expand their market without disrupting their processes.

The lender does not have to use a physical sensor to secure a smartphone. Instead, the smartphone connects to the data streaming platform, which is based on a modern cloud-native architecture, to register and monitor the device.

This essentially turns the smartphone into virtual collateral. If the customer delays EMI payments or stops responding at all, the lender can track the device at any time, take control, gradually impair the user-friendliness or block it.

OTA-based credit securitization is a win-win situation for both sides. Instant loans are provided to customers without additional collateral. It is an easy way for lenders to significantly reduce the business risk and collection costs of new customers in emerging markets. Because of the value proposition, OTA-based securitization of loans in 2020 will be a preferred route for retail NBFCs to incorporate the “New to Credit” program.

According to a joint ASSOCHAM-PwC study, the number of smartphone users in India will double from 468 million users in 2017 to 859 million by 2022. This corresponds to an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. As a result, the volume of opportunities available to retail lenders who want to offer smartphone security-based loans is huge. The need of the hour for them is to adopt technology at the earliest to secure their lending to new credit customers.

