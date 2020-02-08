Conservative writer is terrified of the crimes that “unchaste” Trump will then commit – Raw Story

President Donald Trump is likely to escalate his misconduct after his accusation of acquittal, Washington Post Max’s conservative columnist said Saturday.

“Twice in the past year he has barely survived scandals that should have destroyed his presidency: once after the Mueller report was less destructive than expected or justified, and again after the Senate controlled by the republicans refused to convict him for two articles of accusation, “Boot wrote.

“Every time he should have followed the example of President Bill Clinton by apologizing for his behavior, asking for forgiveness and bringing the country together,” he suggested. “But Trump would rather have sought retribution than reconciliation, culminating in a” Friday night massacre “of witnesses who testified against him.”

“Trump is a serious winner,” said Boot.

The columnist destroyed those who allow Trump to get away with misconduct.

“There was, predictably, no public pushback to these decisions from the administration, because Trump is now surrounded by political invertebrates. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved the resignation of Sondland just when he agreed to the much more offensive campaign by Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to recall career ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who retired at the end of January. If the national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien has attempted to protect a war hero from a draft evasion president, there are no indications, “he noted.

Boot seemed to suggest that the cleansing of Trump resembled the famous baptismal scene in the 1972 hit movie “The Godfather.”

“What happened on Friday was the political equivalent of one of those montages about mob movies in which the enemies of the don are shot under the supervision of an opera score,” he wrote. “And the Don in the White House is not yet ready.”

“Trump is unchaste, unleashed and beaten loose. I fear the future of our democracy with such a vengeful bully who uses the awesome powers of presidency with less and less restraint. He makes an example of all those who have exposed his misconduct in the past to ensure that he can make even more mistakes in the future, “wrote Boot.

