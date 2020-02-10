Conservative host scammed for attack on Korean Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho – Raw Story

BlazeTV host Jon Miller went to Twitter after the Korean director and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho won the Oscar for the best “Parasite” scenario to complain that he didn’t speak English.

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for the best original screenplay of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” wrote Miller. “Acceptance speech was:” BIG HONOR. THANKS. “Then he continues to give the rest of his Korean speech. These people are the destruction of America. “

– Jon Miller (@MillerStream) 10 February 2020

Twitter users quickly followed the triggered conservative and called out the racist attacks.

When the ‘Parasite’ maker won for the best director, writer Yashar Ali asked if Miller would make it.

Everything good???? Are you going to survive this? pic.twitter.com/mOXRvw8cQX

– Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) 10 February 2020

You can see the comments below:

Xenophobia is a great medicine.

– Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) 10 February 2020

No, that’s you. And we are tired of your nagging, racist nonsense.

Get lost.

– Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) 10 February 2020

It is not overreaction – overreactions are when you are right, but your response is already over. Jon is not right – he is racist.

– Tom Brennan Blue Checkmark (@Brennanator) 10 February 2020

“These people”?

– Harmeet K. Dhillon (@ pnjaban) 10 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/bY4UGl020m

– Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) 10 February 2020

Does a racist donkey come to you naturally or did you have to work on it?

– Martina Navratilova (@Martina) 10 February 2020

You have to travel around the world, away from the bubble

– Honey ⁷ (@saraddng) 10 February 2020

Hey Jon, if you don’t like Koreans:

개 새 끼 꺼 저 라

– Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) 10 February 2020

Are they paying you for these stupid things or is this something you do for fun?

– John Legend (@johnlegend) 10 February 2020

Guy, just change it into a few cartoons, they’re more your intellectual speed

– Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) 10 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/Ji1yD4UCIC

– Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) 10 February 2020

Stop being so easily offended

– Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) 10 February 2020

Oh oh. 1917 just won for Sound Mixing and the winner speaks with a BRITISH ACCENT !!! @MillerStream is about to get really angry, right? https://t.co/9dqfWdpWl0

– Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) 10 February 2020

What is America for you? English-speaking whites? An America that would have enslaved you and me less than 200 years ago @MillerStream?

No, what we saw tonight is America. An America that has grown. A melting pot of cultures and languages. Take your self-hatred elsewhere. # Oscars https://t.co/kKWouSuYHb

– Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) 10 February 2020

