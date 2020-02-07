Congress proposes national network of electric car chargers

Facilitating change

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Andy Levin have introduced a new law that would build a national infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The EV Freedom Act would allocate resources to the US to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers within five years, Reuters reports. That would remove a major obstacle to broad acceptance of electric cars, making it much easier for the population to switch to gas.

Five-year plan

Without a national infrastructure, electric vehicle owners are largely dependent on the decision of every car manufacturer to build charging stations that are not always compatible with each other. Although Tesla has installed a lot, customers from other automakers often have to travel further to find power.

“There is simply no way that we will achieve widespread acceptance of electric vehicles until we alleviate fear of reach and then it will happen quickly,” Levin told Reuters.

Step one

Democratic lawmakers have called for a national transition to electric vehicles by 2030 or 2035, Reuters reports. Getting charging stations in place by 2025 would be an important step towards that goal.

“This is the infrastructure bill that we need to make ends meet.” Ocasio-Cortez told Reuters. “Many no-sayers will say:” They are trying to get rid of cars. “Well, we are not trying to get rid of cars. We are actually trying to advance and improve our fleets … We have to go electric.”

