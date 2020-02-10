Complete shutdown in IOK on the anniversary of Afzal Guru’s death

A complete shutdown was observed on February 9th in occupied Kashmir on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the martyrdom of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Afzal Guru.

Afzal Guru was a Kashmiri freedom fighter captured by the Indian government and sentenced in 2001 for participating in the attack on the Indian Parliament. He was indicted by the Indian Supreme Court under several sections of the Terrorism Prevention Act (POTA), 2002, and was finally executed on February 9, 2013 after the Indian president rejected his petition for mercy.

The Indian Supreme Court declared him a terrorist and a member of the Jaish e Muhammad group fighting in Kashmir for the liberation of the Kashmiri people. The group was accused of attacking the Indian Parliament in 2001. Afzal Guru’s body is buried near Tihar Prison.

Syed Ali Geelani calls on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Shaheed Maqbool Bhat and Shaheed Afzal Guru to cease operations. Demand for the return of the remains for burial in the home of the martyrs. pic.twitter.com/PNMjSLaiWK

– AbdullahGilani (@SAbdullahGilani) February 7, 2020

The Hurriyat Conference of All Parties, Syed Ali Gilani, the Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Liberation Front for Jammu and Kashmir, and other leaders and organizations campaigning for freedom called for the shutdown.

In the name of security, strict measures have been taken to prevent protests against India. A large number of Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to all major locations. All shops and business facilities in Srinagar and other parts of the territory are closed while off-road traffic is taking place.

The leaders and organizations also called for a full shutdown on Tuesday to mark the martyrdom anniversary of another prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Maqbool Butt was a Kashmiri separatist and freedom fighter, a founder of the National Liberation Front organization that fought for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

He was accused of hijacking an Indian airliner to Lahore, Pakistan, in 1971. He was considered the pioneer of the whole incident. He was sentenced to death on charges of kidnapping about 80 passengers on this plane and risking his life.

Today we remember the life of Afzal Guru who was secretly hung up by India to serve the “collective conscience” of the #Indians. His family could not even say goodbye to him and they refused to return his body to Kashmir. https://t.co/Tt5UAtHAzk

– StandWithKashmir (@standwkashmir) February 9, 2020

He appealed to the Indian president for numerous shortcomings in the verdict, but was executed before his petition could be signed by the president. His execution sparked a lot of hype in India and the decision has been questioned by many Indians on the grounds that it should have been postponed to the President’s decision on his petition.

Maqbool Butt also founded a militant organization, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Since his execution in 1984, the members of the JKLF have celebrated his anniversary on February 11 every year.

Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, who sentenced Butt to death, was murdered by JKLF activists in 1989.

India hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru on February 9, 2013 in Tihar prison in New Delhi and Muhammad Maqbool Butt on February 11, 1984 in the same prison for their role in the Kashmiri freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried on the prison premises.

Meanwhile, normal life in the Kashmir Valley continues to be affected due to the military blockade and the gag for broadband and high-speed cellular Internet on the 189th consecutive day.

