Complete fixtures list including Springbok matches

The 2020 Rugby Championship games have been confirmed as the tournament reverts to its regular format, with both teams playing twice against each other.

Springboks are preparing to defend their title

The Springboks reached their first rugby championship title in a shortened tournament in 2019 when they defeated Australia and Argentina in a tie against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Argentina will travel to South Africa to compete against the Springboks in Round 1 of the rugby championship. The match will be played in Ellis Park, while the Wallabies will play the All Blacks at Marvel Stadium.

SALTA, ARGENTINA – AUGUST 10: Damian De Allende of South Africa is tackled by Pablo Matera of Argentina during a game between Argentina and South Africa as part of the 2019 Rugby Championship at Padre Ernesto Martearena Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Salta, Argentina , (Photo by Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images)

In the second week of the rugby championship, the springboks play their first test in the Argentinian city of San Juan.

The Springboks will have to wait until round four for their first encounter against the All Blacks, which they will face in Eden Park in Auckland.

The Boks will play Argentina for the second week before traveling to Perth to fight the Wallabies. The Springboks will end their rugby championship defense with clashes against the Wallabies at Loftus.

The All Blacks meet the Springboks in Nelspruit for the first time. The last round takes place in the Mbombela Stadium.

The Wallabies will also break new ground by hosting Argentina in Newcastle. The city has hosted only one rugby union test and has never played a rugby championship game.

New Zealand will play its three home games in the familiar environment of Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland.

Sevu Reece of the All Blacks is tackled during the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies at Eden Park on August 17, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

The All Blacks and Wallabies will play a third Bledisloe Cup test match at the Suncorp Stadium on October 17 after the rugby championship is over.

Australia will not contest tests in Sydney as the city’s two large rectangular stadiums are being renovated.

Rugby Championship Games 2020

August 8 Australia v New Zealand at Marvel Stadium

August 8 South Africa versus Argentina at Ellis Park

August 15 New Zealand v Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium

August 15 Argentina versus South Africa at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

August 29 Australia v South Africa at Optus Stadium

August 29 New Zealand versus Argentina at FMG Stadium

September 5 New Zealand vs. South Africa at Eden Park

September 5 Australia v Argentina against McDonald Jones Stadium

September 19 South Africa against Australia at Loftus Versfeld

September 19 Argentina v New Zealand Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

September 26 South Africa vs. New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium

September 26 Argentina versus Australia at Estadio Jose Amalfitani