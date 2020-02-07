Competitive VR fighting game Ironlights Hits Kickstarter Goal

Ironlights, the next VR game from seasoned developer E McNeill, has officially surpassed its $ 15,000 Kickstarter goal. It is a weapon-based multiplayer VR fighting game that will be available this spring for Quest, Rift, and SteamVR headsets.

We learned it first iron lights When the Kickstarter campaign started last month and there are currently five days of crowdfunding left. It is currently priced at just under $ 19,000, with minimum insurance amounts ranging from $ 1 to $ 200, and $ 15 being the cheapest tier to get a copy of the game when it releases this spring.

There aren’t many VR games that focus on one-on-one multiplayer battles, so Ironlights definitely fills a void. Some have tried to get the thrill under control, but it is difficult to do this kind of fight well because haptics and resistance are difficult with the current hardware and controllers.

McNeill’s goal is to improve some of it by developing the game very carefully. For example, during combat time, you will slow down and be forced to move in slow motion. The weapons shatter on contact, so that the connection between your hand movement and the weapons in the game is not interrupted, and close combat as an opponent is based on semicircular compromise between attack and defense to make things more dramatic.

The game will currently have five starting classes, each using different weapon sets:

Knight (two-handed greatsword)

Duelist (Rapier & Buckler)

Monk (staff)

Ninja (Dual Qatar)

Crusader (flail & shield)

The crusader sounds like a lot of fun to me personally. It could be incredibly rewarding to understand the flail rotation and physics. Since the goal was achieved, E McNeill has updated the page to reach more than $ 25,000: if the page reaches $ 25,000, supporters can vote for themselves which class will be added to the game next.

We are particularly excited to see how this works in LAN multiplayer mode via two Oculus quests in real life, a function that not many developers have yet integrated into their games.