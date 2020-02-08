Compared to players, HiFight has created a guide to dealing with summoning

This super sky-bound art is not that great if you know its tricks

Granblue Fantasy: Versus has only been in the Asian market for about three days and there is one thing about the game that the fighting game community has to deal with.

Lowain’s Super Skybound Art allows him to summon the giant Yggdrasil to fight spells that either cannot be blocked or do massive chip damage. Even top players like GRPT | Sako fall to the floor, that’s a lava trick. HiFight therefore has a fairly detailed guide on how to deal with this strong first week option – or better if you’re a Lowain player.

In order to use Super Skybound Arts in GBVS, a character must have less than 30 percent health and a full meter bar, which is certainly not a problem for this game.

One obvious solution is to test KO’ing Lowain before he has a chance to use his Super. If you can’t, be careful. The fighter can summon Yggdrasil on frame 1 so that he cannot be excluded from the start – the character cannot be considered a knockout while active.

There are four different attacks to choose from, which can be performed about six times per activation: light attack creates stone pillars that shoot out of the ground, medium-sized target projectile, heavy covering of the entire floor with unblockable lava, and the unique buttons a big one lightning swirl magic that attracts opponents – it also inflicts tons of chip damage.

HiFight quickly points out that the big problem here is that you can’t just sit and block because of the lava, even though a player jumps into the fireball at the wrong time or lightning can cause him to still be active Lava falls to get an unblockable hit.

How do you defeat such an enemy? Well, in the famous words of Dragon Ball Zs Piccolo, dodge it!

Granblue’s Dodge Mechanism is a powerful defense tool that works much like Super Smash Bros. ‘Spot dodges and appears to have around 25 active invincibility frames that can avoid all of these powerful spells.

However, this can prove difficult because each Yggdrasil attack has a different start timing. HiFight therefore recommends blocking everything and only avoiding lava if you can withstand the chip damage.

If you shorten the distance, you can also escape the flash vortex and confuse the unblockable timing. Even then, it is still difficult to reach the other end without being damaged.

Some in the community like Adam “Keits” Heart have turned out to be Yggdrasil’s design as “a peeling killer in the worst possible way and will have frustrated new players”, although this is probably not a very viable option for high-level games is.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus was released on February 6th for Japan and Asia, although those of us in North America will have to wait until March 3rd to get our hands on the latest hunter developed by Arc System Works.

The game had an impressive start day for sales with over 150,000 copies sold, which is much more than other recent launches of Gen Fighting games in Japan outside of Smash.

HiFight offers even more detailed tips on how to deal with and combat Yggdrasil. We strongly recommend reading his video below for a complete overview.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grDflElNohw [/ embed]