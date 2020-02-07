Companies must use trade opportunities with Germany, says SA representative

Companies must take advantage of the opportunities that arise from the increased bilateral trade talks with Germany, said South African foreign trade representative in Germany, Jacob Moatshe, on Friday.

He spoke during the official opening of the South African pavilion at Fruit Logistica in Berlin.

According to Moatshe, South Africa has reduced the deficit even though trade statistics have been in Germany’s favor.

“In order to bring a perspective to the whole, one has to look at Germany’s position in the global area. It is the third largest importer of agricultural and food products worldwide, making it one of our most important markets in Europe.

It is South Africa’s second largest global trading partner after China and the fourth largest global economy, ”he said.

Germany would like to do business with South African companies

Germany is “very interested” to facilitate the market entry.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in Germany recently launched a pilot program entitled Fit for Partnership with Germany together with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The program aims to enable South African exporters to be ready to export in order to serve the German and European market as a whole.

“Actually, it’s about doing a kind of hand holding of the South African companies. This facilitates the integration of SA companies in the global value chain. Twenty of our local companies participated in the program last October, ”said Moatshe.

South Africa will host a bi-national commission with Germany in March – a platform where some of the key initiatives and programs are implemented and where trade and investment opportunities are explored.

“The German Federal Ministry for Foreign Affairs will lead a high-level delegation, which will also include companies that will participate in some of the binational commission’s activities, including business forums. The Commission is one of the main platforms that aims to strengthen South Africa-Germany cooperation in a number of areas, including energy, trade, education and science and technology, ”he said.

The Fruit Logistica trade fair is the world’s leading international trade fair for the fresh fruit and vegetable industry.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was on a two-day working visit to South Africa this week. Speaking to President Cyril Ramaphosa, she said the country should rely on renewable energies to generate electricity, adding that Germany is ready to help South Africa transition. Their comments come from the recently announced power company Eskom to expect a load shedding for the next 18 months.

Over 600 German companies are based in South Africa.

By the African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Desiree Erasmus