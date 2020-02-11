Committee of Utah votes unanimously for decriminalization of polygamy – Raw Story

Lawmakers in Utah supported a bill that decriminalizes polygamy in the state, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday.

The newspaper noted the testimony of Shirlee Draper, who said she was afraid of outsiders growing up in a polygamous community.

“They were all kidnappers,” said Draper, “because we knew this was a fate we could endure.”

“She testified along with the bill’s sponsor, Spanish Fork Republican Senator Deidre Henderson, who claimed to her colleagues in the Senate that the current law classifying polygamy as a crime is unenforceable without other crimes,” the newspaper reported.

“The people I have spoken to have long felt part of society,” Henderson argued. “They are tired of being treated as second-class citizens. They feel that Utah has legalized prejudices against them. They want to be honest people, but feel like they have to lie or their children have to learn to lie about their families to stay safe. “

The newspaper noted that the new sentence for polygamy would not include imprisonment, only fines of up to $ 750 and community service.

“The committee’s support for the Henderson measure was apparently assured. All but one of the panel members had already signed up as co-sponsors of SB102 before Monday’s hearing,” the newspaper reported. legislator, West Valley City Republican Senator Dan Thatcher, told members of the public at one point that he was not interested in hearing how bad polygamy is, because “that doesn’t make me vote against this bill.”

The laws of Utah have created “a full human rights crisis” instead of eliminating polygamy, said the bill’s sponsor, which is now going to the full senate. Https://t.co/cnc4gZ2BGz

