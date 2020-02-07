Comey tears visitors to the Prayer Breakfast because they have handed over their “individual moral authority” to Trump – Raw Story

Former FBI director James Comey dissolved those present on Thursday because he did not have the moral courage to get up and run away from President Donald Trump in a new Washington Post version.

“The most important thing that happened during President Trump’s giraffe at the White House didn’t happen at the desk,” Comey wrote. “The most important thing was what happened in the audience, where there were many intelligent people with a deep commitment to the religious principle. They laughed and smiled and clapped when a president of the United States lied, bullied, cursed, and crushed the faith of other leaders. “

“How is it possible that they did not get up and walk out – that they seemed to be actively participating in something they needed to know was deeply wrong?” He asked.

“How could they smile and laugh?” He wondered.

Comey wrote about how he had made that mistake during his studies.

“In the face of the herd, and often to prevent ourselves from becoming targets, we go quiet and let the brains and soul of the group arrange things. Of course the group has no brains or souls apart from each of us. But by imagining that the group has these imaginary power centers, we are relinquishing responsibility, allowing all groups to be hijacked by the loudest voice, the person who knows how mindless groups really are and who uses them to his advantage, “he explained. from.

“Though he would not write or read those sentences, Trump knows all of this. It is his gift, because it has been the gift of demagogues throughout history to play on human weakness,” he continued. “He knows that good, principled people – who would never lie, curse, or belittle the belief of another person – will come along, be dragged along during a meeting, perhaps silent, perhaps smiling, perhaps waving a MAGA hat at their feet, but they will go along. They will still have their inner voices. “

“That’s the scary lesson of the East Room rant. There were good people in that White House on Thursday,” Comey claimed. “And they went along.”

