College Basketball 2020 Big Ten Tournament Bracket

The College basketball 2020 Big Ten Tournament bracket was published this week. If the tournament started today, some very interesting teams would make the cut.

Part of this is due to the fact that the Big Ten is just extremely deep.

Your last if-the-season-ended-today look at the # B1Gtourney bracket: pic.twitter.com/RaLllZtD6q

– Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) 10 February 2020

Many previews and predictions for the NCAA tournament note that somewhere between ten and eleven teams can eventually make the cut.

The teams that would make the tournament if it started today are as follows: Maryland, Penn State, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Northwestern.

A big thing that goes for the top four ranked teams in this conference is that they get a double bye prior to their first tournament games. In the meantime, squadrons at the bottom must play immediately.

The Big Ten has so far been fascinating to watch in 2019-20. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both started a solid start, but then dived back to earth as the season progressed.

Meanwhile, Maryland, Penn State, Illinois and Iowa started worrying at the right time and are currently holding the top four seeds in the conference.

However, the tournament is still a long way off, so anything can happen between now and then.

