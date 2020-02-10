Colin Kaepernick rejected XFL about money?

Has Colin Kaepernick rejected the XFL on money? That is the impression the XFL gave this weekend.

The first week of XFL action came and went over the last 48 hours, with the second incarnation of the notorious football competition looking much better than the first.

Big names such as Cardale Jones, Josh Johnson, Landry Jones, Aaron Murray and Matt Jones were all about the festivities.

Basically, anyone who is not currently on the NFL roster, you have heard of and who is young enough to still play soccer, seems to be in the XFL.

With one exception: Kaepernick.

Throughout the weekend, many fans wondered why the XFL didn’t extend an olive branch to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Kaepernick has not played football since 2016, when he began to kneel in protest against racial injustice.

In a recent interview with NPR, XFL commissioner Oliver Luck emphasized that Kaepernick was not part of their competition. His answer was short and powerful: money.

The highest paid players in the XFL earn something in the $ 500,000 range. And most players get nowhere near that total.

Kaepernick would have wanted $ 20 million to participate.

“We’ve thought about it,” Luck said he signed Kaepernick.

“We have quite a few substantial wage restrictions, you know. We are a start-up league, so we want to make sure that we can be responsible for tax and tax.

“And the, you know, salary requirements that some people, you know, shared with us were exorbitant in our case, so we, you know, couldn’t go that way.”

The $ 20 million that Kaepernick wanted is said to be the same as what he asked the Alliance of American Football to participate. The AAFL naturally went bankrupt halfway through the inaugural season.

With WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon bankrolling operations, the XFL doesn’t have to worry about running out of money. Yet. But that also doesn’t mean that the organization can afford to throw it around.

Even without Kaepernick to get things going, the XFL gathered an audience of more than three million for its first set of games. If the numbers along that line continue to trend, they will be in good condition to dictate conditions to people who want to play for the competition, not the other way around.

Related: Redskins make final decision on Dwayne Haskins