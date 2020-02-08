Supermarket giant Coles has listened to customer concerns and has partnered with an Australian recycler to ensure that the miniature collection of items, Stikeez, is used properly.

From Wednesday, 24 new Stikeez figurines, based on essential food groups, will be available in stores as part of the Coles Fresh Five Challenge.

Camera icon Brothers Sriyan, 5 and Ethan, 8, play and learn with Coles fruit and vegetable collectables Stikeez. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Flavio Brancaleone

This national healthy eating program, approved by Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation, allows children to tune Stikeez to the food groups they have tried.

Responding to concerns about last year’s environmental impact of plastic collectables, Coles chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson said they had worked with Save Our Soles founder John Elliott to make recycling Stikeez easier.

“We wanted to reduce this healthy eating program, but in a more sustainable way,” Mrs. Ronson said.

“Customers can now return unwanted Stikeez to Coles supermarkets for recycling. They are also packaged in paper with a responsible origin that can be completely recycled at home in trash cans. “

Camera icon The Coles campaign for healthy eating was popular with children such as Milla Hickey-Naidoo last year. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Nikki Davis-Jones

Elliott said that a pint-sized toy would be recycled, although the same process that he has used since 2010 in Australia to recycle shoes.

“We have just set up a recycling program for the sports industry with the Australia Sporting Goods Association and we expect to deposit around 250,000 pairs of athletic shoes by 2020,” said Elliott.

“It is great news that Stikeez can be recycled in the same way. We reduce the product to a 4 mm crumb, then mixed with recycled Australian tires to make products such as anti-fatigue mats, sports mats, shop floors and carpet surfaces.”

“I am excited about all the companies that are thinking at the end of their lives and trying to be more responsible instead of just campaigning and saying that we are ready.”

.