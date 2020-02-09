Coalition continues to fight against climate: ALP

Vice-opposition leader Richard Marles says Labor has long been open to offering an olive branch to the government on how to tackle climate change in an effort to break a decade-long impasse.

The devastating forest fires in the summer have brought the subject of the environment back to the forefront.

But also the leadership of the Nationals party is spilling this week, a coalition party room on climate change and the subsequent threats to cross the floor of the parliament suggests that there will continue to be division in the government.

“We have long been looking for dichotomy with regard to (climate change),” Marles told ABC television on Sunday.

“But in order to get bipartisanship, we really need to have a side that we can talk to. At the moment we are watching a lot of people waging war with each other in their banquet hall.”

Liberal frontbencher Dan Tehan, however, rejects the idea that there is a gap about climate change on his side of politics.

“I think we have a clear path for the future,” he told Sky News.

“Everyone knows that the economy must change.”

That transition must protect the economy and jobs.

“We all know that if we refuel the economy … it will reduce emissions, but it would destroy jobs,” he said.

The government announced on Saturday that it will spend up to $ 6 million on pre-feasibility studies for two new electricity production projects in Queensland, including $ 4 million to investigate a coal-fired power plant.

Mr Tehan said that if the transitions in the economy are needed, basic load capacity must be provided to ensure that the industry continues to grow, but he stressed that this is only a feasibility study at this stage.

But Mr Marles said the industry is not going anywhere near new coal-fired power stations.

He said the government would put public money in it: “makes no sense at all”.

“A Labor government is not going to spend a penny subsidizing coal-fired electricity,” he said.

But he said that coal will continue to play a role in the economy for decades to come.

“That is the reality. I absolutely support mining jobs and miners and the role that that plays in our economy, and it will continue to play a role for a long time,” he said.

But the new Greens leader Adam Bandt said that if the government does not have a plan to phase out coal and replace it with renewable energy sources, it will not take the climate crisis approach seriously.

“More coal means worse forest fires, more coal means more extreme weather events, such as the ones we are seeing right now,” Mr. Bands to reporters in Melbourne.

He said he wants to come from coal and turn Australia into a “renewable superpower.”

