Question Time has taken on a whole new meaning for Melissa McIntosh, the federal parliamentarian in western Sydney, after she was made to justify her comments on climate change – by a liberal downtown colleague sitting next to her in parliament.

The exchange came after a testy meeting of all coalition MPs on Tuesday in which McIntosh provided bushfire feedback from voters in Lindsay, the Penrith-based seat she won in Labor’s last election.

Mrs. McIntosh spoke to The Daily Telegraph during a job fair in Cambridge Park yesterday and explained: “In this particular period of time when the fires are really devastating, people have not talked to me about climate change.”

Instead, they asked about the government’s response to the heroes – and how they can help.

“I am overwhelmed by people who want to do their bit,” she said.

Katie Allen, member of Inner Melbourne, who sits next to Mrs. McIntosh in the House of Representatives, told the meeting that more action was needed to reduce emissions.

Dr. Allen told The Telegraph that she later interviewed Mrs. McIntosh at the house about her contribution to the banquet debate.

“I asked her why she felt the need to say that people in her constituents were not worried about climate action,” Dr. recalled. All themselves yesterday. “And she said because she was accused of a problem and she felt she had to set the record straight.”

Mrs. McIntosh declined to respond when asked for this account.

“I’m not talking about private conversations with colleagues,” she said.

The Telegraph understands that the exchange, which was observed by various other Coalition MPs, was more aggressive than the versions of Dr. All suggest.

Mrs. McIntosh, born at Nepean Hospital, has a personal understanding of the cause of loss of fires. Her parental home burned down two years ago and a bushfire destroyed her brother’s and sister-in-law’s house in 2013.

She said yesterday that listening to her community would be the key to keeping her seat.

Lindsay has had a number of short-lived members since 11 years represented by Liberal Jackie Kelly, for whom McIntosh worked.

“When I ran, people felt that they had not been listened to for several years,” she said.

Emma Husar, a former Labor member, spent much of her tenure with scandals.

Creating more high-quality local vacancies was at the top of her agenda, together with helping to improve health outcomes.

To this end, she insists on a Western Sydney version of the City to Surf.

“It’s called City to Lakes – from the Penrith High Street to the Nepean River and then to the International Regatta Center,” she said. “It will be fantastic.”

In her first speech to parliament last year that she would be in one of the towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. But her trip to New York was canceled a few days earlier.

“I couldn’t be here,” she said yesterday. After avoiding 9/11, she decided to spend more time with her now husband, who traveled around the world competing in elite canoeing. They started a family shortly thereafter. It also led her to choose jobs on the basis of rewards other than money and finally to go to parliament last year.

