Claremont trial against serial killings: omissions cause an “extremely unsatisfactory” delay in the case against Bradley Robert Edwards

The judge overseeing the Claremont serial murder trial says it is “extremely unsatisfactory,” the epic proceedings have been delayed due to disclosure deficiencies.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo told WA Supreme Court Justice Stephen Hall on Monday that the trial could not be continued for at least two days because about one leverage of PathWest documentation was not shown to the defense.

Paul Yovich, chief lawyer for Bradley Robert Edwards, said he had received a hard drive of more than 830 pages of documents about five minutes before the hearing began.

Mrs Barbagallo said that around 400 pages had not been published before, but the rest were.

“We are aware to keep this test on track,” she said.

The delay interrupts the testimony of PathWest forensic scientist Aleksander Bagdonavicius, who told the court on Friday that a crucial fingernail sample from third victim Ciara Glennon showed a “trail of male DNA” in the early 2000s, but it was not a strong result so further testing was not recommended.

After Mr. Bagdonavicius had finished giving evidence for that day, Justice Hall noted that the testimonies contradict earlier evidence from the forensic scientist PathWest Anna-Marie Ashley, who said no male DNA was found.

Mr. Bagdonavicius relied on notes in the file and would be asked for clarification on Monday when Justice Hall said the apparent inconsistency “might be that he misunderstood the documentation”.

The court has previously heard that male DNA was only found in 2008, when a British laboratory combined the fingernail sample with another from Mrs. Glennon’s thumbnail and exposed Edwards’s DNA.

The former Telstra technician, 51, does not dispute that he is his, but says he does not know how it got there, and his lawyers suggest infection in a laboratory.

Justice Hall also said on Monday that Ms. Barbagallo should provide an explanation of how PathWest did not reveal the material, and defense adviser Paul Yovich said he sympathized with her position.

Camera IconBradley Robert Edwards. Credit: Anne Barnetson / The West Australian

“She works extremely hard in the time she has,” said Mr. Yovich.

He said he was aware of the need to keep the process on track, but good disclosure should not be compromised by rushing and if an extra day’s delay was needed “so be it”.

Edwards denies killing Ms. Glennon, 27, Sarah Spiers, 18, and Jane Rimmer, 23, in 1996 and 1997, but has been found guilty of five other charges, including twice raping a teenage girl at a 1995 cemetery.

