Claremont series murder trial podcast: “Very unsatisfactory”

Day 42 of the Claremont serial murder trial began with a revelation that immediately led to a delay of at least two days in the proceedings.

That revelation was the discovery of more than 400 documents relating to the testing of the crucial evidence – the fingernails of Ciara Glennon.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo started the procedure by admitting the blunder to the court, which Justice Hall called “extremely unsatisfactory”.

Mrs. Barbagallo revealed that the documents were discovered during a briefing with PathWest witnesses in front of their devices, which would take place this week. The defense received those documents just five minutes before the court started.

Before the trial began, it was revealed that at least one million documents would be presented by the prosecution.

While preparing for the trial, Barbagallo said that PathWest had found and scanned all their documents related to the case, but at least 400 were scanned and not sent to the defense, or not scanned at all.

Both Justice Hall and defense lawyer Paul Yovich have asked PathWest for a statement explaining how it could have happened.

If the court is resumed within two days, forensic scientist Aleks Bagdonovicius will continue his evidence.

Together with criminal lawyer Damien Cripps, who had some sympathetic words for the prosecution, Natalie Bonjolo, Tim Clarke and Alison Fan discuss what today’s events mean for the process that continues, and debate whether it was actually an unacceptable blunder, or just human error.

Although the court will not be present, the podcast will continue, stay informed for bonus episodes from Claremont in Conversation and send any questions from the trial so far to [email protected]

