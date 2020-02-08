Claremont series murder test: Claremont in Conversation podcast breaks the barrier of two million downloads

It is called WA’s trial of the century – a fitting description for the Claremont Serial Killings trial, which has completed its ninth week, with at least three months of evidence left, hundreds of witnesses and countless hours of testimony still to be heard – and the Claremont in Conversation podcast has followed it at every step.

With Natalie Bonjolo and Tim Clarke at the helm, and guests including veteran 7NEWS reporter Alison Fan and legal and forensic experts who help make the sometimes complicated evidence easy to understand, they have summarized eight hours of court proceedings in about half an hour each day.

After the first season, which looks back on the last 24 years prior to the trial, season two has followed every day since the trial was launched in November 2019, and it has just over two million downloads checked earlier this week. It is number one in the news category on Podbean and is popular in Apple podcasts and Spotify.

“We knew West Australians would be invested in this case, but we are overwhelmed by the reaction, it really surprised us,” said Claremont in Natalie Bonjolo, Conversation.

“We are bombarded with feedback from listeners who hold on to every detail and they have burning questions to which they want answers.”

The Claremont murders have left an impression on people who have lived in Perth, some who are still there and others who have moved, have told podcast listeners about their connections to the case, whether or not they have lived in Claremont and socialized in 1996 and 1997, knew the victims or are real crime lovers.

Camera IconPictured is the podcast team of Kate Ryan, Tim Clarke, Alison Fan and Natalie Bonjolo. Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

Since day one of legal proceedings, people from Perth and around the world have been addicted to every detail. Listeners have tuned in from America, the UK and Europe, the UAE and Africa and Asia. Even high-profile “Perthonalities” such as the Australian cricket player Cam Bancroft and 7NEWS presenter Susannah Carr have announced that they are daily listeners.

“I actually found it quite compelling and I learned so much that I listened to every episode,” said Susannah Carr.

“Because I read news when it all happened in the 90s, and Alison reported on it and I also occasionally did live broadcasts in Claremont, it is something we are all aware of.”

Camera icon Sarah Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon.

The experienced 7NEWS presenter said that, like many other people who don’t have time to read the newspaper – or even watch the news – they use the podcast to catch up on the details of every day, some of which are for the public first hear.

“Another thing that is amazing is that we are also looking at a history timeline of DNA research and DNA proof, it is really interesting to see it being pulled to pieces, I learn a lot, just like everyone else who follows it I think, “she said.

“(Tim Clarke) retains so much and he’s so fluent when he delivers it all, and I mean, we’re talking about really complex things … and yet Tim holds it so well.”

Camera icon Sketch of Bradley Robert Edwards. Credit: Anne Barnetson

Tim Clarke of the Western Australian, since the trial started every day in court, said reporting on the Claremont case is a huge responsibility.

“We are talking about three young women who have been taken from their families,” he said.

“The last nine weeks of the process have revealed previously unknown details that were shocking, shameful, disturbing and sometimes horrific.

“We have tried to bring that information to the listeners sensitively and fully, and the feedback we have received from our audience is that they have understood what we are trying to do and have appreciated how we are trying to do it.”

