Claremont serial murder trial podcast: “A Gift for Ciara’s Birthday”

Just a few days before what would have been Ciara Glennon’s 28th birthday in November 1997, her grieving family received a gift from a MACRO detective and pathologist Dr. Karin Margolius – a lock of hair.

Investigators in the case had come close to the families when the massive investigation took months and years, and this – just like Jane Rimmer’s family – was an act of compassion.

However, this act has somewhat divided our podcast team, with veteran 7NEWS reporter Alison Fan describing the act of deregistering the hair mass for two days as “bizarre.”

When forensic scientist Aleks Bagdonovicius ended his evidence today, he revealed a record showing one of the crucial DNA exhibits, Ciara Glennon’s left middle finger labeled AJM 42, had been tested sometime between 2001 and 2003 with results showing a “possible match.” for male DNA ‘.

This had never been heard before in court.

The only time the court was previously told about male DNA that appeared in AJM42 was when it was sent to the UK for further investigation – and only when it was merged with the Ciara Glennon thumbnail, AJM 40, that it was a male DNA profile revealed, the prosecution says it matches the male DNA found on the victim of the rape in Karrakatta – Bradley Robert Edwards.

Go to TheWest.com.au for the full coverage of WA’s trial of the century

When the proceedings ended on the last day of week nine, the prosecutor made a list of the witnesses for the following week and the witnesses they will call to complete the DNA portion of the trial.

A notable name that was not mentioned was Laurie Webb – the PathWest manager who was immensely involved in processing evidence from both Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon, as well as samples from the rape victim in Karrakatta. He was fired from PathWest in 2016 for cutting corners in his work.

West Australian legal business editor Tim Clarke reveals the scoop he has discovered about why his name was not mentioned in this episode of Claremont in Conversation.

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="180px" frameborder="0" src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-claremont-serial-killings/a-gift-for-ciaras-birthday/embed" sandbox="allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-scripts" class="css-0"></noscript>

You can also read Tim’s exclusive story at thewest.com.au.

If you have questions for the podcast team or one of their guests, send them to [email protected]

For more information about the WA of the century process, visit TheWest.com.au

Subscribe now: Apple Podcasts | RSS | Spotify

.