Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber makes his debut with a new face tattoo

Presley Gerber has introduced a new face tattoo.

The 20-year-old model – who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – has inked the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” on his right cheekbone by New York-based tattoo artist Jonathan ‘JonBoy’ Valena on Friday.

He first shared a video of the ink on Instagram, followed by a photo of the couple, entitled: “Thanks homie @jonboytattoo”

JonBoy also posted a close-up photo of the model with his work before uploading the photo of the two, which he subtitled: “Sorry mom.”

However, many Presley followers have responded to his post asking why he would “ruin” his face.

A user wrote: “Why would you ruin your beautiful face like that? Isn’t that the money maker?”

While many others wondered if the tattoo was even real.

The Calvin Klein model already has a range of illustrations on his body, including floral tattoos on the back of both hands, words written on his fingers and several small designs on his neck, as well as the name of his sister Kaia Gerber on his left arm.

He visited Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City during Fashion Week of 2018 to have the name of his younger brother or sister printed on his arm, along with the number 23 in Roman numerals.

Presley received the seal of approval from his famous parents, with Randy commenting on Instagram “RG + JG APPROVED!”, While Cindy simply added: “Cool.”

More recently, the brothers and sisters recently visited tattoo artist Evan Kim in January for a joint session.

The 18-year-old model walked away with a small flower bouquet on her wrist, together with interlocking arms in the shape of a heart on her right shoulder.

While her older brother got the word “HAHA” written on his fingers, with one letter on every digit of his left hand.

.