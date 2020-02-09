Chuck Todd goes up in flames to force Pete Buttigieg to say that Obama is to blame for “the rise of Trump” – Raw Story

NBC host Chuck Todd suggested on Sunday that Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg agrees that former President Barack Obama will be blamed for President Donald Trump’s increase in power. But Buttigieg refused to take the bait.

“The vice president hits you hard, implying that you are attacking the Obama presidency,” Todd said. “Let me ask the question this way. What do you think they could have done differently during Obama’s second term of office, which would have prevented the emergence of Donald Trump? “

Buttigieg insisted that he “always had the White House of Obama back.”

“No, I understand that,” Todd interrupted. “Why did we see Donald Trump in your eyes. And could this have been prevented by the Obama / Biden government? “

“No,” Buttigieg replied. “I don’t think you can pin this on an individual administration.”

“Now is our chance to form a majority large enough to win against Donald Trump. Then Trump-will go into the history books himself, “he concluded.

Watch the NBC video below.

