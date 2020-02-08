Chrome to block unsafe downloads

Google has announced With the introduction of the new version of Chrome, users are protected from unsafe downloads.

Chrome 82, released in April, is the first iteration of the browser that specifically warns users of file downloads that could be malicious.

“Insecurely downloaded files endanger the security and privacy of users. For example, maliciously downloaded programs can be swapped for malware by attackers, and eavesdroppers can read users’ insecurely downloaded bank statements, ”said Google.

The company said that each subsequent version of the browser will implement more drastic measures for unsafe file downloads, and Chrome will eventually completely remove support for those downloads.

Risk by file type

“File types that pose the greatest risk to users (such as executables) will be affected first, and subsequent versions will cover other file types,” said Google.

The company claimed the phasing-in was designed to quickly address the worst risks and give web developers the ability to update websites and minimize the number of warnings Chrome users need to see.

The following versions may warn and block archives (compressed files), other file types (documents) and then media types (images, audio, video).

The updates are first made available for desktop versions of the browser on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS and Linux. Updates are delayed by a browser version for Android and iOS platforms, with warnings beginning in Chrome 83.

According to Google, this is due to the fact that mobile platforms offer better native protection for unsafe downloads.

The following image shows which Chrome browser versions warn of suspicious downloads and block them.

