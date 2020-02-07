Chrome OS will soon add a popular Mac feature

MacOS users know that the quick route to a number of useful functions is simply to move the cursor to one of the four corners of the display.

With the easy-to-customize feature, you can quickly view the desktop, show all open windows, activate the screen saver, show the app menu, and more.

Why are we telling you this? Well, it seems that Google is about to launch its own version of the Hot Corners feature for Chrome OS, the operating system that supports the Chromebook family.

The function under development was spied on by 9to5Google as part of a new code change for ChromeOS, which contains a description of the function. This is what the code looks like, which the report says will soon add a new flag to chrome: // flags

Activate hot corners

If this option is activated, the user can configure actions for corners of the display.

# hot corners

It is currently not a feasible feature in Chrome OS. However, the description leaves us with no illusions about how it will work. As today’s report shows, it will likely not arrive in Chrome OS 82 or 83 until it gets to the main operating system.

If you’re looking for an affordable laptop, Chromebooks have come a terrible step forward in recent years with affordable options and top-end laptops with powerful hardware. Dell, Lenovo, and Acer offer nice-looking Chromebooks, but according to our tests, Google’s Pixelbook is currently the best. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most expensive.

