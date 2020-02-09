Chris Matthews begged for spreading the wrong information about the agenda of Bernie Sanders – Raw Story

MSNBC host Chris Matthews made social media reprimands on Friday evening after suggesting that Senator Bernie Sanders as a democratic socialist could lead a dictatorship in which political figures would be “executed” if he won the presidency.

After the Democratic primary debate, Matthews joined other MSNBC commentators, including Joy Reid and Chris Hayes, in a panel discussion in which Matthews expressed concern about Sanders’ democratic socialist ideals, which he claimed had not been clarified by the Senator in Vermont.

“I believe that if Castro and the reds had won the Cold War, there would have been executions in Central Park and I would be one of those being executed,” said Matthews, referring to former Cuban president Fidel Castro. “I don’t know who Bernie Sanders supports these years, I don’t know what he means by socialism.”

Here is the video of the moment … It really is something pic.twitter.com/uKS3vxuyX1

– Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) 8 February 2020

Matthews admitted that Sanders has suggested: “We will become like Denmark.”

“Okay, that is harmless, that is actually a capitalist country with many good social welfare programs. Denmark is harmless, “he said, still not convinced that Sanders, as president, wants to push the US toward many rich countries that offer universal health care, tuition-free colleges, and other strong universal programs.

“It’s pretty clear in the Denmark category,” Hayes replied. “I mean, that’s what he says and that’s what his agenda requires, right?”

The discussion followed a question asked during the Democratic debate, in which ABC News moderator George Stephanopoulos asked the seven candidates if they were afraid of having a Democratic Socialist as the nominee for 2020.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) Was the only candidate who raised her hand after a long break.

During the debate, Sanders reiterated its support for joining other developed countries, particularly in Scandinavia, to provide public healthcare and education that is free at the time of delivery, guaranteed paid leave and other powerful social welfare programs that are generally popular at the American electorate and that, he said, “brings people together.”

“The way you bring people together is by making it clear that we’re not going to give tax breaks to billionaires and large companies,” Sanders said. “They are going to pay their fair share of taxes. That’s what the American people want. And I’ll tell you something else. The way you bring people together is to put an end to the international shame that this country is the only is a great nation on earth that cannot guarantee health care as a human right to all people. “

On social media, a number of critics accused Matthews of promoting misinformation about the senator’s vision.

Bernie: in my opinion everyone should have health care

chris matthews: these are massive executions, for me https://t.co/vLk4E1v8ki

– Alex Jacquez (@AlexSJacquez) 8 February 2020

I would say “at least Matthews is laughable”, but this is 100% how this shit spreads through the “engaged” liberal quadrant of the party. You can’t say “blue doesn’t matter who” and insinuate that Bernie can execute people on the street. Come on. https://t.co/da0288Gzub

– austin walker (@ austin_walker) 8 February 2020

What is becoming clearer about Chris Matthews’ Bernie Sanders takes is that a) he apparently never really listened to Bernie Sanders talk and b) he is a perfect avatar for why many boomers hate Sanders. He is still fighting the Soviets.

– Paul Blest (@pblest) 8 February 2020

Matthews will not be held responsible for losing his mind on national television.

Because in American media the elimination of wild conspiracies about socialism does not disqualify – being a socialist. https://t.co/L0oNxtLZZT

– Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) 8 February 2020

Author and MSNBC commentator Anand Giridharadas, who spoke several times this week about the frequent dismissal of the network of people who would benefit most from Sanders’ proposals and the popularity of his agenda, regretted that he was unable to had been to fall back on Matthews’ comments personally.

I couldn’t sit on this panel because I took care of my children, and now I regret it so much. Pic.twitter.com/KW4h0fgfKc

– Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) 8 February 2020