Chris Hayes of MSNBC says that Donald Trump is much weaker than he seems – Raw Story

Since President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate last week, many political commentators have suggested that his electoral fortune is rising while Democrats’ prospects for 2020 are declining. But as Chris Hayes of MSNBC argued Monday night, these claims are greatly exaggerated.

Although Trump’s poll figures have risen slightly in recent days, it is far from being a dramatic leap – and he still remains unpopular throughout the country.

But the illusion that Trump is rising high, Hayes argued, is actually part of his re-election strategy.

“The president is many things: he is a fool, he is a liar, he is a narcissist, but above all,” said Hayes, “he has been a scammer.”

And democrats should not fall for it.

“Remember that a majority of the country is still against this man. They opposed him throughout his term of office. It is almost unprecedented in the history of modern polls, “Hayes said.” He is only at 44%. Heck, a majority of the country does not reject him alone, a majority wanted the United States Senate to kick the man out of office. “

He concluded: “He is politically vulnerable. He can be beat. He wants you to believe that he is strong, but he is not. He is not a colossus. He is a scammer. “

