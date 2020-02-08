Chris Baker, a rookie who almost met his Waterloo in Waterloo, is in conflict

PEBBLE BEACH, California – Chris Baker, a 33-year-old rookie, has gone to hell and back to finally reach the peak of his sport, the PGA Tour. Well, maybe not hell, although Kazakhstan was not a particularly idyllic stop on its journey.

Moscow on the other hand was not terrible. “I enjoyed it. It was actually beautiful, “he said, recalling the visit to Russia when he played the European Challenge Tour – the same tour that yielded the current Brooks Koepka number 1.

He almost met his Waterloo, in, well, Waterloo. The one in Iowa.

That was in 2013. Now that was hell. “Low point,” he admitted. Almost broken on the left and a broken golfer.

“I was done,” he told our John Strege in September after earning his tour card through the Korn Ferry Finals. “I was over it. I was beaten up. I was tired of losing money. Then, the following week, considering civilian life and a future in golf at the $ 5 Nassaus weekend, he won the Greater Cedar Rapids Open on the Dakotas Tour and $ 20,000.

This week, in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, first place is worth $ 1.4 million. And the native Indiana is in the battle to collect it. “Yes,” he said with a big grin, “certainly a step higher, right?”

Despite a bogey on his last hole, the par-4 ninth on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Baker scored an eight-under 64, with which he tied his career low on the PGA Tour, although his career up to this point in the big leagues 12 includes events. He is in fourth place at 10-under 133, four behind Nick Taylor of Canada.

It was a memorable day for the former Iowa State Honorable Mention All-American, who despite walking around in awe for his surroundings about the iconic coastal layout – truly the heaven for every golfer – managed to play almost a clear round.

Which, by the way, was his first competition ever. He entered a practice round on Wednesday when he played two balls and made an eagle and a bird on the par-5 sixth. Then on Friday, he peeked again and lowered a 23 foot putt that was almost identical to the one he had converted into practice.

That blow briefly put him in the lead. Which didn’t intimidate him in the least.

Two weeks ago, in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, he played with around 5,000 people. And Tiger Woods.

“Yes, that was a dream day,” Baker said, struggling to get a 74 on the South Course, but quite a lot taught, as it should be, to look closely at a man with 82 tour winnings. “Only the crowds … everything that happened was a great learning experience, not playing my best golf that day, but at the same time a valuable experience to play forward with Tiger Woods, to see his bustle, Torrey Pines South Course, that’s his stew. “

He finished T-73, one of only three cuts he made in 10 starts this season, so he still needs to learn. But maybe he catches on. Not that he wins this week, but everyone has their own learning curve. “Yes, it is definitely one step higher,” he repeated, “but at the same time we are still playing golf, learning a lot, just how we can play with the best in the game.”

Baker never won on the Korn Ferry Tour, but in 2010 he conquered the Moroccan Golf Classic, which gave him status on the Challenge Tour. Funny, but the 2013 win at Cedar Rapids actually brought him his biggest winner check. “I think today’s exchange rate is bigger than the one from Morocco,” he said with a laugh.

A chance exchange even brought him in the right direction. Just before he missed the cut at that event in Waterloo almost seven years ago, he was practicing at the Ironhorse Golf Club in Leawood, Kan., And saw a man give a chipping lesson. He was impressed. It turned out to be Clay Devers, a former tour professional, who agreed to help him with his putting. Baker was always a good attacker and felt rejuvenated.

“I didn’t cut [in Waterloo], but I made three 15-footers and was ecstatic,” Baker said laughing. He made everything at Cedar Rapids the following week. On Friday, he converted just over 123 foot putts and finished third in the field.

Although he lived a bit of a nomadic life, he never strayed from his conviction that he could reach this level. “Of course, you have some doubts, but I always felt that I was on my way to something bigger,” he said. “Of course there are times when it is difficult, but there are also times like today where you play Pebble Beach and you photograph 64. So that’s pretty hard not just to laugh and be happy.”

I’ve played all over the world and seen some great places – Kazakhstan! – Baker has so far struggled to answer a question he is often asked: what is his favorite golf course?

Now the answer is clear. “After today,” he said, shrugging, “it’s Pebble Beach.”

