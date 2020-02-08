China’s mobile giants are competing against the dominance of Google Play

Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are working on an app store alliance with which developers outside of China can upload the app once and display it in all four app stores at the same time.

This emerges from an exclusive Reuters report in which analysts cited the move as questioning the dominance of Google’s Play Store. The move will also help the four companies expand to software and services as hardware sales decrease.

The Global Developer Service Alliance, or GDSA for short, is intended to make it easier for developers of games, music, films and other apps to market their apps in overseas markets.

The platform was originally scheduled to launch in March, the sources said. It could cover nine “regions”, including India, Indonesia and Russia.

According to Sensor Tower analyst Katie Williams, Google made almost $ 9 billion in the Play Store worldwide last year. The company, whose services are banned in China, also sells content such as films, books and apps on the Play Store and receives a commission of 30 percent.

“By forming this alliance, each company will try to take advantage of the others in different regions, with Xiaomi’s strong user base in India, Vivo and Oppo in Southeast Asia and Huawei in Europe,” said Nicole Peng, vice president of mobility at technology market analyst Canalys ,

“Second, it’s time to build more bargaining power against Google,” she added. According to the consulting firm IDC, the four companies accounted for over 40 percent of global handset deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have full access to Google services in international markets. Huawei lost access to new devices last year after Washington banned U.S. suppliers from selling goods and services to the telecommunications giant, citing national security risks.