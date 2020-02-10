China virus cases are rising again, 66 more on ship in Japan

BEIJING (AP) – China reported an increase in new virus cases on Monday, possibly depressing optimism that disease control measures, including the isolation of large cities, might work, while the cruise ship operator in Japan reported dozens of new cases.

The death toll on the mainland rose by 97 to 908 in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday and 3,062 new cases were reported. That was 15% more than Saturday and broke a series of daily falls. A government spokesman said on Sunday that these declines showed that containment measures were successful.

The operator of a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo, said that 66 more cases were found on board. That is in addition to 70 previously reported.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government is considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, forcing them to stay on board until the results are available. Health authorities do their best to deliver medicines that more than 600 passengers request.

“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone in good health,” Kato said.

The death toll of the new virus is beyond the 774 people who died in the 2002-2003 epidemic with severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 40,171 cases on the mainland of the new virus vastly exceeds the 8,098 that became ill due to SARS.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The British government declared the virus to be a “serious and immediate threat to public health,” which, according to the authorities, allows the authorities to use force to hold infected people if necessary. The change comes after a British man who caught the virus in Singapore in January seemed to be associated with at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

China has built two hospitals and sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses and other health workers to Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Most access to Wuhan was suspended on January 23. Restrictions have spread to cities with a total of 60 million people.

Companies gradually reopen after the Lunar New Year’s holiday, which was extended to discourage travel in an attempt to control the virus, but they are suffering heavy losses.

Zhang Peng, who works for a live stream company in Beijing, went to the office for the first time since the vacation. The company checked employees for fever and handed out masks.

“I thought the situation is pretty good right now,” Zhang said. “I went to work with the metro today and underwent various checks at the station. And my company has performed well in the field of prevention and control. “

Iris Ke, who works for an advertising company, said she plans to wait until next week to go back to the office.

“We just need to have a little more sense of self-protection,” Ke said. “Life goes on anyway. Why do we stop going outside or just stop working because of the fear of illness? We can’t do that. “

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing, the Chinese capital, shoppers in face masks mixed with delivery men who collected orders for meat, fruit and vegetables. Stalls were filled with pork, mutton, seafood and vegetables.

“The number of customers has fallen considerably here, perhaps by more than half,” says Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialties. “But you can see many people coming in orders, so we are slowly busy again.”

Global stock markets slipped Monday after warnings that investor optimism and the economic impact were brought under control perhaps prematurely. Market indices in London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai closed higher after spending most of the day in negative territory.

The central bank of China has announced a fund of 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) to provide low-interest loans to producers of medicines and medical supplies or other companies involved in the fight against the virus.

Over the weekend, the government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, supermarkets, producers of medical supplies and companies that contribute to working against diseases.

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of potential shortages and price increases after panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was closed.

Consumer inflation rose to a high of 5.4% in eight years from a year earlier in January, driven by a 4.4% increase in food costs, the government reported Monday. Food prices increased by 1.4% compared to the previous month.

“It seems that supply interruptions and hoarding as a result of the corona virus outbreak helped to keep food prices high during the week after the Chinese New Year, when they would normally relapse,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

The organizers of the Hong Kong Arts Festival on Monday have already canceled more than 120 scheduled music, dance and drama performances, including two concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The festival would start this week and last until mid-March.

In the meantime, the mother of a doctor who died in Wuhan last week said in a video released Sunday that she wants an explanation from authorities who rebuke him in December for warning about the virus.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, led to an outpouring of public anger. Some messages left on his microblog account said that civil servants should have to deal with the consequences for mistreatment of Li.

“We won’t give up if they don’t give us an explanation,” said Lu Shuyun in the video distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcast platform.

The video shows flowers in her house with a note that says: “Hero is immortal. Thank you.”

AP video journalist Liu Zheng and Associated Press Writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Danica Kirka in London have contributed.

