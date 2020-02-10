China is spraying entire city blocks to prevent an outbreak

The Chinese newspaper People’s Daily has uploaded a video of disinfection work in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the world.

Full decontamination has started in #Wuhan, an attempt to limit the spread of #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/E3Vg8XcHTP

– People’s Daily, China (@ PDChina) 10 February 2020

The clip is apocalyptic: workers roll giant machines through empty streets and blow off huge plumes of disinfecting spray. Lines of trucks drive over large boulevards and fill the air with ominous white mist.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the # coronavirus outbreak, started a city-wide sterilization campaign. Chinese netizens greet the move in the hope that it will bring the city back to safety. pic.twitter.com/yzsCwO9WvM

– Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 5 February 2020

Another video from the state newspaper Global Times shows similar activities, including a modified rickshaw with a decontamination gun on its back.

It is still unclear what exactly the authorities are spraying in Wuhan. A Business Insider report suggests that the material could be a low concentration bleach and water solution.

The news comes after China has quarantined a number of cities, with approximately 50 million inhabitants, to prevent the deadly corona virus from spreading. At the time of press, at least 910 people died of the virus, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases around the world, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus dashboard.

The city-wide sterilization campaign is intended to prevent the corona virus from spreading in the air. But some experts have argued that sweeping surfaces in hospitals and markets is a more valuable approach, according to Business Insider.

