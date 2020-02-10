China inflation rises if coronavirus disrupts supply chains – Raw Story

Chinese consumer prices rose the highest in more than eight years, according to official data on Monday, with more than expected inflation due to the demand for the Lunar New Year and a deadly virus outbreak.

Beijing fought against a slowing domestic economy before the new corona virus came on, disrupting companies, travel and supply chains.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), an important indicator of retail inflation, was 5.4 percent last month, compared to 4.5 percent in December – with prices of pork and fresh vegetables driving up costs.

Food prices increased by 20.6 percent.

The total monthly figure exceeded the 4.9 percent forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey and is the highest since October 2011.

“The year-on-year increase is not only influenced by Spring Festival-related factors, but … also by the new corona virus,” the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Analysts expect China’s fight to limit the spread of the virus during the Lunar New Year holiday, which began in late January, to keep prices higher than normal.

“Some food supplies may spoil before being sent to major cities due to transport disruptions and other lockdown measures, especially for fruits, vegetables and livestock,” said Lu Ting of Nomura in a research paper.

“People also tend to hoard food and other necessities in situations like this. Hoarding is likely to drive up prices. “

The virus has claimed more than 900 lives in China so far.

The increase in January was the highest since October 2011 when CPI inflation was 5.5 percent, UOB’s head of research Suan Teck Kin told AFP.

He added that although prices tend to fall after the pause of the Lunar New Year, “prices can remain high this year” due to disruptions in the supply chain.

In the past year, a peak in pork prices due to African swine fever, which devastated pig herds throughout the country, had also increased CPI.

The increase slowed down in December when officials released pork reserves to relieve pressure on holiday stocks, a peak period for consumption.

Last month, pig prices rose by 116 percent compared to a year ago, compared to the 97 percent increase in December.

The rise in the month for pork was 8.5 percent.

The producer price index, an important barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose by 0.1 percent in January.

It had fallen by 0.5 percent in December.

– Bloomberg News contributed to this story –

