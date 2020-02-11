Chicago Post Office has sent people away because they spoke Spanish – Raw Story

According to ABC 7 News, a post office in the Pilsen neighborhood in Chicago refused customers because they spoke Spanish.

“With a very loud, bad attitude, she would say:” Speak English. “I’m not going to help you after this,” said a client, Evelyn Gonzelez, who claimed to have seen this four times a week.

Gonzalez said she was trying to help a Hispanic woman with her delivery, at which point the woman manned the desk got angry with her. “I asked the lady,” A donde quiere, mandar esta paquete? ” “Where do you want to send this package?” The customer said Mexico. Immediately, without hesitation, she said, “No, I can’t help you. I’m not going to help you.” “