P! Nk and The Indigo Girls released Dear Mr. President in 2006 as an open letter to President George W. Bush to criticize various areas of his presidency, including the war in Iraq, his opposition to the gay movement, the No Child Left Behind act, among other things.

And in America’s tumultuous political environment in the 2020s, it seems to apply again, perhaps with a few changes.

Open the texts:

“Dear Mr. President / Come and walk with me / Let’s pretend we are only two people and / You are no better than me. / I would like to ask you some questions if we can speak honestly / What do you feel when you are all homeless on the street? / Who do you pray at night before you go to sleep? / What do you feel when you look in the mirror? / Are you proud? “

Some people have P! Nk asked to renew the song to be about Donald Trump since 2017, but P! Nk could not find the words for “this shameful person”.

Fans agree, even the word “dear” is offensive.

After the charge of accusation, after the Senate had voted to acquit Trump from all charges after blocking witnesses and evidence of admission to the trial, Cher went to Twitter to P! Nk again to beg to rewrite the song.

And people feel the passion.

In the meantime, people have sent their own letters of dissatisfaction to the president on various topics.

Trump’s colorful record so far includes things from draining money from HIV / AIDS research to building border detention centers, the military trans-ban, to insignificant behavior such as scolding via Twitter.

P! Nk has yet to respond to Cher’s request, but we hope she has something in hand.

