Cheap flights to Cape Town this week – valid until February 16

Are you looking for cheap flights to Cape Town this week? When you leave Johannesburg or Durban, look no further.

If you travel to Cape Town this week – be it for work or pleasure – you won’t find better deals than those valid from February 10th to 16th.

Information obtained from FlySafair – South Africa’s cheapest airline. Prices are subject to change without notice.

Cheap flights to Cape Town from February 10th to 16th

Flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town

The cheapest One-way ticket to Cape Town from Johannesburg this week is from R499. Flight FA 103 takes off from OR Tambo Int. Johannesburg on Tuesday, February 11th at 8:15 p.m.

The cheapest JHB-CPT Send the parcel back This week is from R1 098.00. Flight FA 219 takes off from OR Tambo Int. Johannesburg will return to flight FA 219 on Tuesday, February 11 at 8:15 p.m. and on Saturday, February 15 at 6:35 p.m.

The cheapest Return flight on the same day leaves from OR Tambo Int. Johannesburg on February 15 at 5:55 a.m. and will return later at 8:20 p.m. from R2 596.

Daily cheap outbound flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town:

Monday, February 10th: From R499

From R499 Tuesday, February 11: From R499

From R499 Wednesday 12th February: From R699

From R699 Thursday 13 February: From R899

From R899 Friday 14th February: From R999

From R999 Saturday 16th February: From R599

From R599 Sunday 17th February: From R499

Flights from Durban to Cape Town

The cheapest One-way ticket to Cape Town from Durban this week is from R699. Flight FA 161 departs Durban (King Shaka Int.) At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11.

The cheapest Send the parcel back This week from Durban to Cape Town costs from R1 298, departure Monday, February 10, flight FA 161, return Sunday, February 16, 6:45 a.m. This offer is only available for a limited time.

Tuesday is the cheapest option for a day trip to Cape Town Same day returnfrom Rl 298.00 leaving Durban at 9:30 a.m. and returning later that night at 8:05 p.m.; both routes are lite fare.

Cheap daily outbound flights from Durban to Cape Town:

Monday, February 10th: From R599

From R599 Tuesday, February 11: From R699

From R699 Wednesday 12th February: From R799

From R799 Thursday 13 February: From R899

From R899 Friday 14th February: From R1099

From R1099 Saturday 16th February: From R799

From R799 Sunday 17th February: From R799

Weekly weather forecast for Cape Town

It will be a relatively temperate week in Cape Town with temperatures between 21 and 28 degrees. Some showers are scheduled for Saturday, but the rest of the week will be pleasant.

Monday and Tuesday are the ideal time for a beach trip. Cloudy sun is forecast for Wednesday, while Thursday is partly sunny. Enjoy!

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts in all provinces by reading our reports here.