Charlie Curnow of Carlton has “abandoned his club, teammates and supporters,” says Kane Cornes

An AFL champion has declared Carlton Young Gun Charlie Curnow “has disappointed his club, teammates and supporters”.

The star Blues ahead is likely to miss the first half of the 2020 season, with the club admitting that its timeline for a comeback was unknown, after a broken kneecap in its knee.

Curnow has injured his knee three times in the last nine months, but only one of those occasions was during an AFL match – in round 15 last year against Fremantle.

The 23-year-old then disrupted his patella while playing basketball with friends in October, before slipping on tiles while walking up the stairs in November.

It was the last two incidents that led Cornes to state that Curnow had dropped the Blues in an article for SEN.

“I’ll be shocked if he’s back on the AFL side before July,” wrote Cornes.

“Curnow played only 11 games in 2019 due to an injury, but thought it was a good idea to play basketball in the off season … the most talented player of the Blues will hardly perform this year due to injuries that have nothing to do with football. “

Cornes compared the situation of Curnow with that of Ollie Wines last year, when he saw early competitions missed due to a water ski injury.

“I’m 100% right about this,” said Cornes.

“Despite public opinion, I know that a number of important football staff in Port Adelaide were disappointed with Wines last year, and I would be shocked if none of the people inside the walls of Ikon Park feel the same about Curnow and his off-field activities.

“The Carlton fans who put thousands of dollars into the Carlton suitcases every year have the right to be furious.

“There are sacrifices that you have to make as a highly paid (professional) athlete … Curnow has abandoned his club, teammates and supporters.

“Hopefully the other players in the competition learn from the mistakes of him and Wines.”

Curnow played 58 games for Carlton, but only 11 succeeded last season. He has scored 77 goals for his career.

