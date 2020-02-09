Champion Edition with Seth and Gill

The Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition update will be released next week on February 14, 2020. While anyone who already owns a version of Street Fighter 5 still has access to all of the game’s features and CFN online services, there are a lot of extras that can be purchased by upgrading to $ 24.99 (or $ 29.99 if) You don’t currently have Street Fighter 5).

Every costume, character, and stage released for Street Fighter 5 will be purchased by anyone willing to pay for this Champion Edition update. To really sign the deal, Capcom recently released a visual guide that provides a more detailed breakdown of all the components that come with the purchase.

As described in the Capcom Unity post, Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition will launch with 40 fighters (including Seth released the same day), 34 stages, and 200 costumes. Pre-ordering gives you access to the EX 10 colors available for every character in the game.

After the launch, Seth will be equipped with four different looks that are outside of his standard appearance – Battle Outfit 1, Nostalgia, Story and swimsuit. Gill (which is already available) comes alternately with Battle Outfit 1, Pyron and Story.

Long-time Street Fighter 5 fans will probably not be surprised that Chun-Li has access to most of the costumes. In particular, she is the only figure that needs two columns to list them all.

In general, female combatants have more costumes than most men in the game. It is very likely that costumes for female characters will sell more than those for men.

Contributions to this story were made by Dakota ‘DarkHorse’ Hills.