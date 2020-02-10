Chaayos raises $ 21.5 million in Series B funds to expand its branch network

The food chain has taken a mix of equity and debt from new and existing investors

InnoVen Capital has invested $ 3 million in venture capital this round

Chaayos was founded in 2012 by the IIT alumni Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma

The Chaayos grocery chain has raised a $ 21.5 million mix of equity and debt in its Series B financing round. Sunshine Teahouse, which operates Chaayos, secured $ 18.5 million in equity financing from San Francisco-based investment firm Think Investments and other investors. The company also received $ 3 million in risk exposure from InnoVen Capital.

Existing investors, including Tiger Global Management, SAIF Partners, Integrated Capital and former WhatsApp manager Neeraj Arora, also invested in the Series B round.

Chaayos founder and CEO, Nitin Saluja, said the company will invest the funds to expand the branch network. “We’re going to hire a few older people and invest more in technology,” Livemint quoted Saluja.

Chaayos was founded in 2012 by the IIT alumni Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma and offers numerous types of tea. Under the motto “Experiments with Chai”, the company also offers customized tea according to customer requirements.

Chaayos claims to have 80 stores across the country. While there are 50 such tea cafes in Delhi, there are 22 and eight such Chaayos shops in Mumbai and Bengaluru, respectively. The company plans to increase the number of such branches to 300 over the next three to four years.

Prior to this round of financing, the company raised $ 12 million from venture capital firm SAIF Partners, Hong Kong-based integrated capital, and Singapore-based investment firm Pactolus.

Chaayos has chosen a tech-oriented approach to redefine tea delivery in the Indian market. Saluja said the company had structured itself as a neo-retail store, which is a traditional retail store, but benefited greatly from the technology. “The entire technology stack that Chaayos runs on was developed in-house, and we also filed several patents,” he added.

However, last year the company got into trouble because it had not obtained user consent to use its facial recognition system in retail stores. The company also claims that any Chaayos business becomes profitable within three to six months of its launch, giving it greater control over the economics of the units. In addition to the offline presence, the company also sells teas and other products on aggregation platforms for food such as Swiggy and Zomato.

Chaayos is in close competition with the Benaiuru-based tea café chain Chai Point, which in a series C financing round led by Paragon Partners together with the existing investors Eight Roads (Fidelitys India PE Arm), Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners in April 20 Had collected USD million in 2018.

