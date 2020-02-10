CEO of SA Post Office suspended after only 4 months

In December 2019, SA Post suspended its new interim CEO, Lindiwe Kwele, after just four months at the helm of the struggling state-owned company.

Kwele was appointed interim CEO in August last year Former Post CEO Mark Barnes resigned citing differences in a forward strategy regarding the structure of the group.

After his resignation, Said Barnes There was a competent team in the post headed by Kwele who can still exploit the potential of the organization.

Kwele first came to the Post in June 2017 as Chief Operating Officer. Previously, she was the deputy city administrator of the city of Tshwane.

Business Day has now reported On December 4, Kwele and Mothusi Motjale, Head of Supply Chain Management at SA Post, were suspended.

“The post confirmed the duo’s suspension and said it would allow an independent investigation into unspecified matters,” the report said.

Big losses

The SA post office continues to make large losses, which is why the government had to grant it a capital injection of R2 2.95 billion in the past financial year.

However, there were positive movements among Barnes. He said in Swiss Post’s latest annual report that the company is on the way to profitability.

He added that the organization was financially sound and that there were no external bank loans or outstanding guarantees from the National Treasury.

Swiss Post’s revenue rose by R 897 million (19.8%) over the previous reporting period to R 5.44 billion.

However, spending rose even faster. Total expenses increased by Rand 1.43 billion to Rand 6.78 billion, resulting in a net loss of Rand 1.72 billion.

Post comment

MyBroadband asked the SA Post for an opinion, but did not answer it at the time of publication.

