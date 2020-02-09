Cats leads the Razzie nominations

‘Cats’ has received eight nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards.

The much-discussed film – with stars such as Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench and Idris Elba – is one of the nominees for the award ceremony that celebrates the worst films in Hollywood.

The star-studded production, based on the hit musical of Andrew Lloyd Webber, has been nominated in the Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Francesca Hayward), Worst Supporting Actress (Judi Dench and Rebel Wilson), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Screen Combo, Worst Director (Tom Hooper) and Worst Screenplay categories.

Elsewhere, Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Family Funeral” and “Rambo: Last Blood” are also nominated for eight prizes, better known as Razzies.

Camera IconRambo: Last Blood attracted eight Razzie nominations. Credit: delivered / delivered

All three films stand in line for the Worst Picture gong, but they are confronted with competition from ‘The Fanatic’ – directed by music star Fred Durst – and the horror film ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’ directed by Daniel Farrands.

Other big stars nominated for a Razzie this year include John Travolta, for ‘The Fanatic’ and ‘Trading Paint’, and the Oscar-winning star Anne Hathaway, for ‘The Hustle’ and ‘Serenity’.

Anne’s ‘Serenity’ co-star and fellow Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has also been nominated for a Razzie.

In the meantime, Eddie Murphy has been nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Award for his performance in ‘Dolemite is My Name’.

The Razzies – which are determined by an online vote – are generally seen as an antidote to the glitzy Academy Awards, which take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.02.20).

RAZZIE NOMINESE

Worst photo: Cats, The Fanatic, The Haunting or Sharon Tate, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood.

Worst actor: James Franco, David Harbor, Matthew McConaughey, Sylvester Stallone and John Travolta.

Worst actress: Hilary Duff, Anne Hathaway, Francesca Hayward, Tyler Perry and Rebel Wilson

Worst supporting actress: Jessica Chastain, Cassi Davis, Judi Dench, Venessa Pineda and Rebel Wilson

Worst supporting actor: James Corden, Tyler Perry, Seth Rogen and Bruce Willis

Worst screen combination: Every two half-feline / half-human hairballs, (cats), Jason Derulo and his CGI-castrated bubble, (cats), Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry, (A Madea Family Funeral) Sylvester Stallone and his powerful anger, (Rambo: Last Blood) and John Travolta and every scenario he accepts

Worst director: Fred Durst, James Franco, Adrian Grunberg, Tom Hooper and Neil Marshall

Worst scenario: Cats, The Haunting or Sharon Tate, Hellboy, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood.

Worst remake, rip-off or continuation: Dark Phoenix, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Hellboy, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood.

Worst reckless contempt for human life and public property: Dragged over concrete, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, Joker and Rambo: Last Blood.

Razzie Redeemer Award: Eddie Murphy, Keanu Reeves, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith

