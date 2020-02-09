“Cats” is skimmed at the Razzies – Raw Story

It is the only prize that no Hollywood star wants to win.

The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the most horrible films of the year Saturday, with the critically ranked musical “Cats” at the top – or perhaps at the bottom – of the charts.

Among the nine unwanted nominations, ‘Cats’ landed acting knots for Judi Dench, James Corden and Rebel Wilson.

The film – an adaptation of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber – used computer-generated effects to transform his all-star cast into deeply nerve-racking half-human, half-cat hybrids.

It received stunningly bad reviews. The Guardian called it a “terrible hairball of woe,” while for the Wall Street Journal it was “a confusing litter box with intentions.”

“Cats” received two more nominations in the worst screen combo category – for “every two half-feline / half-human hairballs” and “Jason Derulo and his CGI-castrated bubble.”

The last nominations were also the disastrous newest ‘Rambo’ sequel by Sylvester and ‘The Fanatic’, a not so thrilling thriller with John Travolta and directed by former Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

Formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the Razzies are usually awarded the day before the Oscars, which serve to mock the self-congratulation Tinseltown pomp of the following night.

This year, with the Oscars unusually early and the entire price season shortened, the organizers decided to announce the nominees.

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a living room in Los Angeles, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industrial veterans who chose raspberry – a symbol of ridicule – to honor the worst in Hollywood movies.

