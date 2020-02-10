Cashmere: A way forward – Global Village Space India

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of the former chief minister of J & K Mehbooba Mufti, was shown on an NDTV program (https://www.ndtv.com/video/news/the-big-fight/omar-abdullah-mehbooba- mufti-slapped-with-psa) The violation of democracy or the essential for normality (540116? live video top shows) in which she tried to give the impression that she was worried about her mother (who is with another former Prime Minister of J & K Omar Abdullah is afraid) was booked under PSA) and what has been happening to others in Kashmir for 6 months.

Iltija and other cashmere people can solve cashmere problems by considering two points, since the cashmere problem is caused by the division of India:

(i) The present can only be improved by keeping an eye on recent history and the future.

(A) As far as relevant history is concerned, no Indian leader wanted a theocratic country in front of the partition (Gandhi, Jinnah Nehru, etc.), but Jinnah (who was originally in Congress and was projected as a symbol of secularism) called for Pakistan for Muslim majority areas on . Because he and his party, the Muslim League, believed that the Congress party could not and could not practice secularism (with a justification due to the fact that Gandhi used techniques, emotions, and images of Hinduism in politics without a later member to be the Congress Party). Jinnah therefore claimed his own state in which he would enforce secularism (as can be seen from his address of August 11, 1947 to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan). It is different that Jinnah was also carried away by the bloody developments on both sides of the border.

The Indian government’s negligence over the past 70 years (by not holding an IoA referendum) has not only led to chronic and bloody problems in Kashmir, which have caused immense loss of life, blood, property and honor at J&K

(B) Unrest, including communal unrest, occurs and can occur anywhere, but if displaced people (due to these unrest) are not rehabilitated in their original location, this will encourage communal forces that destroy secularism. This is exactly what happened when 20% of Hindus were expelled from both Pakistan (the former west of Pakistan) and Bangladesh (the former east of Pakistan) by being granted citizenship in India (under unethical and illegal constitution and Indian law), which population transfer is to be equated with illegally because this was not the mandate of the division (therefore Great Britain did not make any provision for the population transfer in the “Independence of India Act”). The same happened to Muslims who went to Pakistan from India (although 20% of Hindus from both Pakistan and Bangladesh were wrongly expelled, while Muslims in India saw some increase to around 15%).

(C) Although after 72 years it is not possible to rehabilitate these displaced people (including 80 million Hindus, 20% of the population of today’s Pakistan and Bangladesh). But without the dual citizenship of these 80 million Hindus (one for India and one for Pakistan / Bangladesh) (and similarly for Muslims who went to Pakistan and their children), this arrogance of local forces on the Indian subcontinent can never be eliminated, which is why it is obviously different. Peace is not possible in this region. Because of this false (warless) policy in India, the Muslim majority of Kashmir was so encouraged that they drove out hundreds of thousands of Hindus (Kashmiri Pandits). India (at the time of the division) should have made it clear that every refugee in India (mainly Hindus) had to be withdrawn and that adequate security had to be provided for these religious minorities in East and West Pakistan, otherwise India would tend to deny the division (India should still clarify who would achieve dual citizenship).

(ii) Regarding the future, whether people like it or not, the world is committed to launching the New Horizon for Humanity (NHM) as follows:

(a) In a few more decades, with new developments in science and technology (especially in relation to artificial intelligence (AI), thinking machines (TM), robotics (RT), etc.) not only very few people will be able to do enough for to produce all of humanity, but space and some planets will also be an inalienable part of human life. It will require people to act as a single community, and different countries would only be a political arrangement of the global world order to bring peace, prosperity and freedom to everyone on Earth and on other planets. This coming from NHM is also evident in the fact that Trump resigned on February 4, 2020 in his State of the Union address on “Space Force” and “Moon & Mars Plans”.

(b) The NHM will require secular democracy in all countries, since modern science and technology in the West only emerged after a hundred years of the religious war in Europe (from the 16th to the 18th centuries), which brought about the separation of state and religion , All religions came before the modern democracy of the universal adult franchise, so the values ​​of modern democracy and all religions conflict. Everyone is important at the moment. In times of modernized science and technology (which have brought unprecedented power, prosperity and even comparable peace to all of humanity), everyone has the potential to contribute to this scientific world in one way or another.

If Iltija and other Kashmiris are serious about solving cashmere problems, they should do the following, given the above:

(1) Kashmiris should submit a written application to J & K’s High Court / SCI – (to restore Article 370 & 35-A of the Constitution, to repeal AFSPA, SPA (as a result of the release of individuals under these conditions were arrested) and to enforce referendum in United J & K under the mandate of the “Instrument of Accession” (IoA)). The argument that the state J & K is not like the other states of India and not an integral part of India, but its fate after the IoA of October 27, 1947, is legally decided by a referendum. Until then, Articles 370 & 35-A of the Constitution are temporary constitutional provisions that should remain untouched (to keep J&K outsiders free in the interest of a free and fair referendum, and J&K politically, legally, and administratively according to the wishes of the people of J & K).

Iltija and other Kashmiris would live in the ideal world of their own creation if they believed that the Kashmir problem could only be solved by the “Zabani Jama Kharch” (lip service, paperwork and other civilian measures) mentioned above

(2) In this written petition, it should be noted that the Indian government’s GoI negligence (not having an IoA referendum) over the past 70 years has not only caused chronic and bloody problems in Kashmir that have caused immense losses of life, blood, qualities and honor in J&K. The Indian government has shown “bravery” through its security forces by violently crushing the protests under the protection of AFSPA, SPA, etc. Now the Indian government has also denied the human rights / fundamental rights of J&K people since August 5. Of 2019.

(3) The Kashmiris, along with other Indians (particularly Punjabis and Bengalis, whose parents were expelled from Pakistan and Bangladesh) should be mobilized by Iltija at the same time to file a written petition with the Supreme Court of India (SCI). (a) – For making a statement that the “population exchange” violates the divisional mandate of India and the secular constitution of India, citizenship (one for India and one for Pakistan or Bangladesh) (c) – For instruction to the Indian government, that displaced persons from Pakistan or Bangladesh (regardless of religion) who want to return to India should also be granted dual citizenship. Iltija and other Kashmiris should persuade the people of AJK-Gilgit-Baltistan (and through them other Pakistanis) to submit similar written petitions to the High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

(4) Iltija and other Kashmiris should take the initiative to mobilize the people of Indian origin, Pakistan (including United J & K) and Bangladesh who live in the United States to set up a US NGO that works for a referendum in United J&K uses dual citizenship as mentioned above. This NGO can conduct demonstrations, seminars, meetings, etc. in the United States. It can contact the US Congress and its responsible committees and administration, and contact diplomats from various countries to develop a plan to resolve this problem. The British government should be addressed under the observation that everything happened, even though it knew about the hurdles of an unfinished division agenda. The NGO can persuade the United Nations (including the UN human rights organizations) and the influential US media to force the world powers to seek a better solution for Kashmir. It will obviously help immensely as it will be very effective this year in the US presidential election.

(5) But Iltija and other Kashmiris would live in the ideal world of their own creation if they believed that the Kashmir problem could only be solved by the “Zabani Jama Kharch” (lip service, paperwork and other civilian measures) mentioned above can. Iltija and other Kashmiris should also understand that the prominent leaders of another side of J&K (including AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan) are wise and pay lip service to the cause of the molested and molested in the Kashmir valley. Iltija and other Kashmiris should therefore persuade the population of AJK-Gilgit Baltistan (including their government and state officials and leaders from various areas) to undertake a non-violent peace march of at least 2 million people from AJK / Muzaffarabad to Srinagar (for the surrender to the Indian Authorities) for the restoration of the human rights of the people in the Kashmir Valley. If the Pakistani authorities stop this peace march on the Pakistan border, they should fill Pakistan’s prisons first.

(6) It is of great benefit if the people of J&K (especially from the valley including Iltija) also participate in the AJK to Srinagar peace march when the people and the AJK leadership issue their visa to Pakistan / AJK can arrange. In addition, Iltija and Kashmiris, together with other Indians in Jantar-Mantar Delhi, should hold repeated demonstrations to meet the above demands.

We hope that instead of suffering another 6 months or more, Iltija Mufti and other Kashmiris will take the lead on the Kashmiri solution by mobilizing the people of AJK-Gilgit-Baltistan and the United States and the United Nations’ military power and US judiciary expand India & Pakistan as mentioned above.

Hem Raj Jain is an Indian writer and author of Betrayal of Americanism. The views expressed in this article are from the author and do not necessarily reflect Global Village Space’s editorial guidelines.