Casey Hudson of BioWare confirms revision ‘Anthem’ in blog post

Many months ago, rumors hovered that BioWare was planning a major overhaul of national anthem. It is no secret that the launch of the game did not go smoothly. There was not only a complicated and incomplete story, but the performance on consoles was terrible. Since then, the team has resolved the technical issues, but the overall issues with gameplay remain.

Casey Hudson, CEO of BioWare, said the following in a blog post. The message appears to have been deleted since then, so it may have been revealed a bit early. We will keep you informed as soon as we know more.

A year ago we were preparing to launch Anthem – a game that meant a big leap forward for us as a studio. It was an exciting and terrifying experience to go to the world with something new and different, and we are grateful to all the players who went with us on the journey … Over the past year, the team has worked hard to ensure stability, performance and improve the general quality of life and at the same time deliver new content and functions for three seasons. We have also heard your feedback that Anthem needs a more satisfying outdoor experience, better long-term progression and a more satisfying endgame. So we recognize that more fundamental work needs to be done to bring out the full potential of the experience, and it will require a more substantial reinvention than an update or extension. In the coming months we will focus on redesigning the experience in the longer term, in particular work on reinventing the core game loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards – while maintaining the pleasure of flying and fighting in a huge science-fantasy setting … Creating new worlds is central to our studio mission, but it’s not easy. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we miss.

It’s great to see that BioWare did not give up the game, just like with Mass Effect: Andromeda. Hopefully Anthem will be completely renewed and a pleasure to install once all changes have been made.

